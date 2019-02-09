Home World

Donald Trump condoles death of John Dingell, orders US flags to fly at half-staff in honor

Dingell used his power in the House of Representatives to expose government fraud and defend the interests of his home state Michigan's automobile industry, died on February 7 at the age of 92.

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) extended condolences to late Democrat John D Dingell Jr and shared sympathies with Dingell’s wife Debbie Dingell and his entire family.

President Trump had passed orders that the US flags would fly at half-staff in a show of respect to the longest-serving member of Congress in the history of the US, The Hill reported. The President further added that the flags would be lowered at all federal buildings, military posts and diplomatic facilities only at sunset on Saturday.  

“Deepest sympathies to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the entire family of John Dingell. Longest serving Congressman in Country’s history which, if people understand politics, means he was very smart. A great reputation and highly respected man,” Trump tweeted.

A Michigan Democrat, Dingell announced in 2014 that he would not seek a 30th full term in Congress and was succeeded by his wife, Debbie Dingell, reported The Washington Post.

The office of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the news of Dingell's demise stating that he had complications from prostate cancer.

The then-President Barack Obama awarded Dingell with Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honour, in November 2014.

Dingell had also served as the representative from Michigan’s 15th Congressional District since 1955, when he won a special election to replace his father, John D Dingell Sr, a New Deal Democrat who died of tuberculosis while in office.

Dingell also played a key role in helping pass important legislation such as the Civil Rights Act, Medicare, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare.

