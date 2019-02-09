Home World

Former Miss Costa Rica​ is latest to accuse ex-President​ Oscar Arias​ of sexual abuse

At least five women have now accused him of actions ranging from unwanted fondling or innuendo to sexual assault.

Published: 09th February 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former Costa Rica President​ Oscar Arias

Former Costa Rica President​ Oscar Arias | AP

By Associated Press

SAN JOSE: A former Miss Costa Rica has become the latest woman to accuse Oscar Arias, an ex-president and Nobel Peace laureate, of sexual misconduct.

The woman is alleging that Arias grabbed her, groped her and kissed her against her will at his home in 2015.

The case was first made public late Thursday by Escri-Viendo, a Facebook page dedicated to entertainment news.

Prosecutors confirmed Friday that a criminal complaint for sexual abuse was filed against Arias, the second this week.

At least five women have now accused him of actions ranging from unwanted fondling or innuendo to sexual assault.

Arias denied wrongdoing after the initial complaint surfaced.

Since then he and his lawyer have declined to comment further citing the pending legal case.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Costa Rica​ Oscar Arias​ Oscar Arias​ sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp