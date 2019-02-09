Home World

Nepal to import roses worth NPR 15 million from India for Valentine’s Day

With the cold increasing in the Himalayan nation, Indian roses are in demand for the 'day of love' which is popular amongst youngsters.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

KATHMANDU: With the start of Valentine’s week, Nepal has witnessed a surge in the import of roses from India. According to the Floriculture Association Nepal (FAN), about 160,000 stems of roses worth NPR 15 million would be imported here for this year's Valentine’s Day celebrations which falls on February 14.

“We are now importing the roses from India. Importing flowers from other countries rather than India would push the price of roses to a high point in the market. We bring these roses especially from India’s Calcutta and Bangalore,” said FAN's president Kumar Kasjoo Shrestha.

“For this year’s Valentine’s Day, we have estimated that about 200,000 stem roses will be needed. We collected this data from various sources which yield the demand of 200,000 stem roses. Out of which approximately 1.5 lakh stem roses would be imported from India while the demand for about 50,000 stem roses will be addressed by internal production,”

According to FAN's statistics, Nepal imported roses worth NPR 12.5 million in 2018 from India. The figure is higher this year due to increased demand. In fact, 60 per cent of the total demand is consumed by Kathmandu valley alone.With the cold increasing in the Himalayan nation, Indian roses are in demand for the 'day of love' which is popular amongst youngsters.

"The production of roses here in Nepal is down because of the cold and we are fulfilling the demands by importing from India, imported by the whole sellers and then brought here for the sale," said Meena Tamang Shrestha from the Royal Daffodils Flowers Shop in Kathmandu.

As per FAN's estimates, out of the 2 lakh rose stems sold on Valentine’s Day, 1.5 lakh rose stems are from India. During Valentine’s week, Nepali markets see a sale of about 8,000 to 10,000 stems of roses in a single day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rose Nepal India Export Valentine's Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp