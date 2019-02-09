Home World

Nine Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for staying without visa

Another Indian also arrested in Colombo airport with 1 kg of cocaine worth Rs 15 million.

Published: 09th February 2019 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Nine Indians have been arrested in Sri Lanka's Uva province for allegedly staying in the country without a visa, according to a media report. The accused, who are mostly in their late 20s, were arrested after the police received information about their illegal stay in the island nation, the Daily News reported.

ALSO READ: 73 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka this year for violating visa norms

The suspects will be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate's Court today, the report said quoting a police official.

In another incident, an Indian national was arrested from the national capital's Bandaranaike International Airport with1 kg of cocaine worth Rs 15 million in the international market, the Colombo Gazette reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indians Sri Lanka Indian arrested Sri Lanka Indian Colombo airport drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp