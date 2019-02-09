Home World

Not worried over threat on probe over Russian involvement in 2016 elections: Ivanka Trump

The senior White House advisor said that there is no use of a probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller checking into Russian involvement in the 2016 US Presidential elections.

Published: 09th February 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump. (File | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka said on Friday that she is not worried about any threat that the Mueller Russia meddling investigation might pose to her family.

The senior White House advisor, who is married to Jared Kushner, another of the president's closest advisors, told ABC News that there is "nothing" of substance in the 21-month-old probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Moscow and President Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Mueller has already charged six former Trump aides and associates with various crimes.

ALSO READ| Mueller probe into Russian involvement in 2016 elections no 'witch hunt': Trump AG nominee

Given that the investigation could nearly be over, ABC interviewer Abby Huntsman asked Ivanka Trump in an interview, "Are you concerned about anyone in your life that you love being involved?" "No. There's nothing there," Trump answered. "Yet it's created weeks and weeks and months of headlines. I'm not. I'm really not concerned, she said.

The rare interview with the president's 37-year-old-daughter came in conjunction with the launch of her new "Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative" to help boost women in developing countries.

She has said little about the Mueller probe, which is believed to be honing in on her father, husband and brother Donald Trump Jr over their involvement in contacts with Russia during the 2016 presidential race. Mueller has revealed very little about his interests, but court documents and lawyers have suggested he is focused both on possible collusion and obstruction allegations against members of the Trump family.

ABC asked Ivanka about her own involvement in a Moscow real estate project that recently-revealed documents and court filings showed the Trump family pursued right up to the time of the 2016 election, despite President Trump's previous claims that the project was given up at the beginning of 2016.

Documents showed President Trump had personally signed an initial letter of intent on the deal with the Russian developer.

While she was deeply involved in the Trump Organization, the president's real estate business, Ivanka said she knew "literally almost nothing" about the Moscow Trump Tower project. "There was never a binding contract. We could have had 40 or 50 deals like that, that were floating around, that somebody was looking at. Nobody visited it to see if it was worth our time. So this was not exactly like an advanced project.," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ivanka Trump Robert Mueller Russia probe 2016 Russia involve US elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp