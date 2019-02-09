Home World

Pakistan TV host and rights activist detained for 'defamatory' remarks and protest

While Dr. Ammar Ali Jan, a college professor, led a protest by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement,  journalist Rizwan-ur-Rehman Razi was booked for tweeting against state agencies, despite being warned.

Published: 09th February 2019 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Dr. Rizwan Razi (L) and Dr. Dr. Ammar Ali Jan

Dr. Rizwan Razi (L) and Dr. Dr. Ammar Ali Jan (R). (Photo| Twitter| Shehla Rashid and Federal Investigation Agency)

By Associated Press

LAHORE: Pakistani authorities detained a rights activist who led a protest and a journalist who allegedly criticized state agencies on social media, officials said on Saturday.

Police officer Abdur Rauf said Dr. Ammar Ali Jan, a college professor, was arrested early on Saturday after he led a protest by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement. The organization campaigns against perceived high-handedness by security forces against the Pashtun community. Dozens of other PTM supporters were arrested during the week but later freed.

Last week, a PTM activist died in a clash with police in the town of Loralai in southwestern Baluchistan province during a sit-in. Amnesty International condemned Jan's arrest, saying Pakistan must stop using heavy-handed methods to intimidate peaceful protesters.

Also on Saturday, members of the Federal Investigation Agency arrested journalist Rizwan-ur-Rehman Razi at his Lahore residence, according to Razi's son, Osama. He told The Associated Press that armed men in plain clothes had been roaming outside their residence and they called his father outside. "After an argument, they dumped him in a car and took him away," Osama said. Later in the day, the FIA confirmed Razi's arrest on a charge of violating the country's cybercrime law.

An FIA official said Razi was booked for tweeting against state agencies, despite being warned and having submitted an apology in the past. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Arshad Ansari, president of Lahore Press Club, condemned the incident and demanded Razi's safe return.
Journalists and press freedom advocates say the military and powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency, or ISI, are pressuring media outlets to quash critical coverage. The newly elected government is meanwhile slashing its advertising budget, squeezing a key source of revenue for private newspapers and TV stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement Pakistan defamation Pakistan rights activist arrest Pakistan journalist arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp