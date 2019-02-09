Home World

Thai Princess pulls out after King opposes her prime-ministerial bid

Without commenting on her candidacy, she said she would like to see the country make progress and all its citizens enjoy their rights and opportunities for happiness and well-being.

Published: 09th February 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Thai princess Ubolratana

Thai princess Ubolratana (File | AP)

By IANS

BANGKOK: The Thai Raksa Chart party on Saturday withdrew the candidature of Princess Ubolratana for the Prime Minister's post of the country, hours after her brother, the King of Thailand, called her nomination inappropriate.

The party, which is allied to divisive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, said in a statement that it would submit to the royal order out of loyalty and respect towards the members of the royal household, Efe news reported.

Earlier, in a message that sounded like a farewell posted on her Instagram account, the 67-year-old princess thanked the people of Thailand for their "love and support".

Without commenting on her candidacy, she said she would like to see the country make progress and all its citizens enjoy their rights and opportunities for happiness and well-being.

Ubolratana relinquished her royal titles in 1972 at the time of her marriage to an American, but following her divorce in 1998, she returned permanently to Thailand and has since enjoyed the due recognition of her lineage.

On Friday, she was nominated as the prime ministerial candidate of the Thai Raksa Chart party, opposed to the military junta currently ruling the country, for the March 24 general elections.

The unexpected nomination of Ubolratana posed a turnaround in the political scenario in Thailand ahead of the polls, in which the head of the junta and current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha will seek another term.

Around 12 hours after the nomination was filed before the authorities, King Vajiralongkorn said his sister's unprecedented involvement in politics was unconstitutional.

"A prominent member of the royal family becoming involved in politics, no matter how, goes against tradition," the King said in a statement, adding "it is deemed extremely inappropriate".

Earlier on Saturday, the Thai Raksa Chart had cancelled Ubolratana's campaign events planned for the day.

The election, scheduled for March 24, will be the first to be held in the country since the military seized power.

The polls, which were postponed several times by the military junta, will be held to elect 500 members of the House of Representatives - the lower house. Some 375 of them will be chosen directly through constituency elections, while 125 will be elected through party-list proportional representation.

The Senate - the upper house - will be formed of 250 legislators appointed by the military junta, and will take part in voting in the Parliament to elect a new Prime Minister, according to the new Constitution drafted by the junta and approved in a referendum in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thai Princess Princess Ubolratana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp