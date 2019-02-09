Home World

Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax faces second sexual misconduct charge

The allegation comes after another woman accused Fairfax of misconduct over a sexual encounter they had in a hotel room 15 years ago.

Published: 09th February 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A second woman has accused Virginia's lieutenant governor of sexual misconduct, US media reported Friday, further adding to the political turmoil in the eastern US state.

Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax is next in line for the governorship if Governor Ralph Northam -- who faces intense pressure to resign over a racist yearbook photo -- decides to step down.

The Washington Post reported that a Maryland woman accused Fairfax of a "premeditated and aggressive" attack when the two were undergraduate students at Duke University in 2000, while CNN said the woman had accused Fairfax of rape.

The allegation comes after another woman accused Fairfax of misconduct over a sexual encounter they had in a hotel room 15 years ago, one that he insists was "100 percent consensual". 

Fairfax, a 39-year-old Democrat, won election in November alongside Northam, who has been fighting for his political survival since a 1984 yearbook surfaced that features a racist photo on a page dedicated to him.

After initially saying he was in the photo -- which pictures one man in blackface next to another wearing a Klu Klux Klan robe and hood -- Northam now denies appearing in the image, and has so far declined calls to step down.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justin Fairfax Justin Fairfax sexual misconduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp