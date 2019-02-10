Home World

Indian man in Dubai charged with sexually harassing British tourist in lift

The lift did not have any camera but the defendant was captured on camera right before he entered the lift after her, the report said.

Published: 10th February 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian man in Dubai has been charged with sexually harassing a British tourist inside a lift at a residential tower.

The 24-year-old Indian worker was charged at the Dubai Court of First Instance after the prosecutors accused him of exposing himself to the 35-year-old tourist and inappropriately touching her.

"Around 4.40 pm on the day of the incident, I was going to practise yoga at the gym on the 37th floor. An Asian man took the lift with me. It was just the two of us. He stood so close to me in a way to touch me. I was moving away but he would not step away from my left side. I could hear him moaning," the victim was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

"He walked out at 34th floor and when I reached the 37th floor, I found his semen traces on my clothes," she told the public prosecution investigator. The victim reported him to the hotel security and the surveillance cameras were checked. The lift did not have any camera but the defendant was captured on camera right before he entered the lift after her, the report said.

A police corporal said they arrested the suspect the next day at the same tower.

"He admitted during interrogation that he stood very close to the woman in a way to touch her on purpose more than once," the police said.

The woman's clothes were seized.

The defendant's DNA traces were found on the tourist's clothes, as shown in a report.

A ruling will be pronounced on February 25, the report said.

The detained Indian worker has denied the charge in the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harassment violence against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp