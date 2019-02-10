Home World

Russian woman eaten by pigs after falling in coma

The woman had an epileptic seizure and she was found dead by her husband the next morning.

Following a sudden seizure, a 56-year-old woman in western Russia's Malopurginsky district was eaten alive by pigs after she fell into a coma while she was feeding the animals.

This horrible incident took place near the city of Udmurtia when she went to feed the animals on the night of January 31 and as she was feeding them she unexpectedly faced epileptic seizure and fell into the pig stable. As the pigs had finished eating her head she faced severe bites on her ears, hands and shoulders and following excessive blood loss, she passed away.

During the incident, the woman's husband had gone to bed early due to poor health and saw his wife lying dead the next morning. As the investigation team awaits forensic reports, they said that they have never heard or witnessed such a horrible death.

