Farooq Abdullah lauds Imran Khan, slams BJP government for not developing India

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday lauded Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for sharing his ideas of developing a nation at the Dubai Summit recently.

"I agree what Imran Khan said in Dubai. He said that in order to develop a country there is a need to uplift all sections of the society rather than a particular class," Abdullah said.

A day earlier, Mehbooba too had hailed Khan's decision for announcing to rename Baloki Forest Reserve in Pakistan after Guru Nanak, the Sikh community's holy figure and expressed his wish to build a university in his name.

Continuing with his appreciation to what the Pakistan Prime Minister said at the Dubai Summit, Abdullah noted, "This government (BJP) has failed to develop the country after coming to power in 2014. They are not able to fulfil their promises".

ALSO READ | Pakistan has Mecca, Medina for Sikhs: Imran Khan in Dubai

"The government claims that each and every village of India now has electricity. I urge you all to please visit my state. We don't have electricity in the major cities, forget about the villages," added the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on the closure of roads and highways in his state due to heavy snowfall, Abdullah told media: "Till now, they are not able to build a road of 30 kilometres but have promised us the moon. They have also rationalised petrol and diesel in the valley. The road from Ramban to Banihal has been closed for six days. If the situation continues to prevail, people might not get vegetables also. This government totally failed to fulfil their promises."

"When Mehbooba Mufti came to power, they promised allocation to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore but in reality disbursed only Rs 10,000 crore. They can only lay foundation stones to appease the voters before the elections," he added.

In his concluding remarks, Abdullah accused the BJP of doing vote-bank politics. He said, "In order to win the elections, the BJP is creating divides among Muslims, Hindus as the elections are just round the corner.