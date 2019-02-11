Record participation by Indian exhibitors at Ambiente trade fair in Germany

By PTI

FRANKFURT: Over 500 exhibitors from India are showcasing their products representing Indian handicrafts at Ambiente 2019, the world's leading trade fair for consumer goods being held here in Germany's commercial hub where India is the partner country.

Ambiente, an annual trade fair of home decors, kitchenware and textiles, is organised by Messe Frankfurt, a global trade fair organisation with more than 4000 exhibitors from about 80 countries participating in the event being held here from February 8 to 12.

Around 35 special Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products representing the crafts of India are the main highlight of the fair this year, Messe Frankfurt's India head Raj Manak said.

Traditional crafts such as Rajasthan's gemstone carvings and metal craft, Kashmir's Kani Shawl, Delhi's Mughal wood carving, West Bengal's Masland Mat weaving are showcased.

Additionally, five Indian craftsmen are also giving live demos at the fair, Manek said.

Talking about India's presence at the fair, Manek said for the first time at Ambiente, more than 500 Indian exhibitors are participating at this international trade fair compared to 386 in 2018, making India one of the top participants at the global fair.

Textiles Ministry along with Messe Frankfurt India has launched a global campaign called 'Handmake in India' at the fair to promote local Indian handicraft products.

It is estimated that Rs 1,200 crore on spot business by over 500 Indian participants and another Rs 2,000 crores of business enquiries were generated during Ambiente 2019, according to Rakesh Kumar, Director General, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, India.

"With more than 4000 exhibitors from about 80 countries, a trade fair cannot get more global than this," Nicolette Nauman, the vice-president of Ambiente said.

She further said Ambiente is the preferred ground for décor trend spotting, colour trends and getting the first look at the some of the most revolutionary products in the living and dining categories.