Home World

Record participation by Indian exhibitors at Ambiente trade fair in Germany

Ambiente, an annual trade fair of home decors, kitchenware and textiles, is organised by Messe Frankfurt.

Published: 11th February 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Trends 2019. (Photo Twitter)

By PTI

FRANKFURT: Over 500 exhibitors from India are showcasing their products representing Indian handicrafts at Ambiente 2019, the world's leading trade fair for consumer goods being held here in Germany's commercial hub where India is the partner country.

Ambiente, an annual trade fair of home decors, kitchenware and textiles, is organised by Messe Frankfurt, a global trade fair organisation with more than 4000 exhibitors from about 80 countries participating in the event being held here from February 8 to 12.

Around 35 special Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products representing the crafts of India are the main highlight of the fair this year, Messe Frankfurt's India head Raj Manak said.

Traditional crafts such as Rajasthan's gemstone carvings and metal craft, Kashmir's Kani Shawl, Delhi's Mughal wood carving, West Bengal's Masland Mat weaving are showcased.

Additionally, five Indian craftsmen are also giving live demos at the fair, Manek said.

Talking about India's presence at the fair, Manek said for the first time at Ambiente, more than 500 Indian exhibitors are participating at this international trade fair compared to 386 in 2018, making India one of the top participants at the global fair.

Textiles Ministry along with Messe Frankfurt India has launched a global campaign called 'Handmake in India' at the fair to promote local Indian handicraft products.

It is estimated that Rs 1,200 crore on spot business by over 500 Indian participants and another Rs 2,000 crores of business enquiries were generated during Ambiente 2019, according to Rakesh Kumar, Director General, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, India.

"With more than 4000 exhibitors from about 80 countries, a trade fair cannot get more global than this," Nicolette Nauman, the vice-president of Ambiente said.

She further said Ambiente is the preferred ground for décor trend spotting, colour trends and getting the first look at the some of the most revolutionary products in the living and dining categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambiente 2019 Messe Frankfurt Indian handicrafts Geographical Indication

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp