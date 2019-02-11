Home World

Yemen food aid at risk of rotting: UN

The Red Sea Mills silos, located in the western port city of Hodeida, are believed to contain enough grain to feed several million people for a month.

Published: 11th February 2019 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Yemen starvation

Malnourished boy sits on a hospital bed at the Aslam Health Center, Hajjah, Yemen. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

SANAA: Food aid in a warehouse on the frontlines of the Yemen war is at risk of rotting, the UN said Monday, leaving millions of Yemenis without access to life-saving sustenance.

The Red Sea Mills silos, located in the western port city of Hodeida, are believed to contain enough grain to feed several million people for a month.

But the granary has remained off-limits to aid organisations for months.

"The World Food Programme (WFP) grain stored in the mills -- enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month -- has been inaccessible for over five months and is at risk of rotting," read a joint statement by the UN aid chief and special envoy for Yemen.

"We emphasise that ensuring access to the mills is a shared responsibility among the parties to the conflict in Yemen."

Hodeida, and its food silos, have been in the hands of Yemen's Huthi rebels since 2014, when the insurgents staged a takeover of large swathes of Yemeni territories.

ALSO READ |  Yemen on brink of 'major catastrophe': UN

The coup prompted the military intervention of Saudi Arabia and its allies the following year on behalf of the embattled government, triggering what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

More than 10 million Yemenis stand at the brink of starvation.

UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths, who in December secured a ceasefire agreement for Hodeida between the Iran-backed rebels and Saudi-led coalition, and UN aid chief Mark Lowcock on Monday said the rebels had made "efforts to re-open the road leading to the mills" in the joint statement.

On Thursday, Lowcock issued a public plea to the Huthis to allow relief groups to cross front lines to reach the Red Sea Mills, warning the remaining grain could spoil.

The Yemen war has killed around 10,000 people since 2015, according to the World Health Organization.

Other rights groups estimate the toll is significantly higher.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yemen Red Sea Mills World Food Programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp