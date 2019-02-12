Home World

Taliban movement controls at least 50 per cent of Afghan territory: Russian ambassador

The ambassador said that those regions that are not easily accessible for the government were being seized the most often.

Published: 12th February 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban

Taliban fighters ( File photo | AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: The Taliban militant movement controls at least 50 percent of the total territory of Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Alexander Mantytskiy said.

The ambassador said that those regions that are not easily accessible for the government were being seized the most often.

"Generally speaking, at least 50 percent of the Afghan territory is controlled by the Taliban movement," Mantytskiy said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily newspaper.

He added that, according to various estimates, from 3,500 to 10,000 militants from the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) were currently staying in Afghanistan and regularly carrying out attacks there.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation, with the government engaged in fight against the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the IS, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp