Home World

UAE introduces Hindi as third official language

Indians, reportedly form the largest immigrant community in the UAE, with more than three million living in Dubai.

Published: 12th February 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hindi Language.

By ANI

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) on Sunday acknowledged Hindi language as its third official language after Arabic and English.

While praising the decision of the UAE court, External Affairs Minister of India, Sushma Swaraj, took to her official Twitter account, as saying, “We thank Abu Dhabi for declaring Hindi as one of the official languages in their judicial system. This will make the justice delivery system simpler and more accessible to our people.”

Indians, reportedly form the largest immigrant community in the UAE, with more than three million living in Dubai. The landmark decision undertaken by the judicial department will benefit a major chunk of workers, who mostly come from Hindi speaking regions of central and north India, Gulf News reported.

On a positive note, the Indian workforce in UAE can now file their complaints to the labour counts in the country in their own mother-tongue. The complaints can be over issues related to delayed wages, end of service entitlements, bonuses, compensations for arbitrary layoffs, notice periods and annual leaves, as well as claims for air tickets and the return of their passports.

While filling the complaint, the Indians emigrants will have to fill the name of the complainant and details regarding his job and salary in Hindi. The complainant is also required to upload the supporting documents. Hindi language forms can now be downloaded and additional details over the litigation procedures are available on the ADJD website.

Addressing on the court’s decision, Undersecretary of the ADJD, Yousuf Saeed Al Abri, said that the move was undertaken so that the judicial system of the country could play a major role in attracting foreign investments and enhancing Abu Dhabi to become an attractive business destination, especially for a skilled workforce.

“The adoption of multilingual interactive forms for claim sheets, grievances, and requests, aims to promote judicial services in line with the Plan Tomorrow 2021, and increase the transparency of litigation procedures through the provision of bilingual forms which allow foreigners to know the litigation procedures, their rights, and duties without a language barrier,” Al Abri added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj Hindi official language UAE Languages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp