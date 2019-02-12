Home World

WATCH | Pakistan army shoots down unarmed Balochistan man, fires relentlessly

Published: 12th February 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

The Balochistan man. (Photo | Screengrab)

By ANI

BALOCHISTAN: A chilling video, shared by a political activist from the Free Balochistan Movement, shows the Pakistani army brutally killing an unarmed Baloch man, after dragging him out of his house at an undisclosed location here in Balochistan.

Shared by political activist Beebagr Baloch on Twitter, the video shows the man being dragged out of his house by the Pakistani army before bullets are relentlessly fired at him by a group of uniformed personnel for unknown reasons.

The graphic video is being deemed as a window into the brutalities borne by Baloch people everyday, which are strengthened by regular pleas by Baloch activists regarding the unnecessary killings undertaken by Pakistani law enforcement.

Groups like the Baloch Republican Party (BRP), Baloch National Movement (BNM) Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) and others have held regular protests in the West to bring attention to the enforced disappearances and the regular recovery of mutilated bodies of disappeared Baloch persons.

Thousands of Baloch political activists and intellectuals from resource-rich Balochistan have gone missing, allegedly kidnapped and killed by Pakistan's security forces. Despite hue and cry by victim family members and human rights organisations, Islamabad has failed to free them from detention centres. (ANI)

