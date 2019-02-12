Home World

We'll build the wall anyway: Donald Trump

An impasse between the US Congress and Trump over funding for the wall had earlier triggered the longest-ever partial government shutdown in the United States, which lasted for 35 days.

Published: 12th February 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TEXAS: US President Donald Trump has announced that he would be "building the wall anyway", while referring to setting up a barrier on the US-Mexico border, on Monday night at a rally in El Paso here.

"We'll be building the wall anyway. They (Congressmen) say that progress has been made…I said: 'Wait a minute, I gotta take care of my people from Texas, I've got to go, I don't even wanna hear about it.' So I don't know what they mean (when they say) 'progress has been made," Trump said, according to Sputnik.

This comes after Congressional negotiators announced that "an agreement in principle" had been reached on funding for border security, with more than USD 1.3 billion allocated for the barrier alone, reports Fox News. Trump had previously asked for a budget allocation of USD five billion to build the US-Mexico border wall. 

ALSO READ | Donald Trump ends shutdown, signs bill to reopen government

An impasse between the US Congress and Trump over funding for the wall had earlier triggered the longest-ever partial government shutdown in the United States, which lasted for 35 days and left scores of federal workers without pay for the period. A stop-gap measure is currently in place until February 15, during which negotiators are trying to finalise a deal that would avoid plunging the United States back into the state of shutdown again.

Trump has kept up his demand for the wall, despite Democrats labelling the fence as wastage of money. He has also indicated declaring a national emergency to get the barricade built - a claim which is strengthened by the US President's remarks at the 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) rally here on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Donald Trump Mexico wall US government shutdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp