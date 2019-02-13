Home World

Apple is planning 'Netflix of news,' could revolutionise how we consume online media

Analysts say this could be a game changer and would give many struggling online publishers a way to earn the much-needed revenue.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: US tech giant Apple has proposed setting up a subscription-based news service, which could turn out to be the ‘Netflix of news’ and revolutionise the way we consume online news.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple is planning to charge users $10 a month to access an “unlimited slew” of content from various participating publishers. Apple would take half of the revenue, and the rest would be divided among the participating publishers, as per the amount of time users spent engaging with their respective content.

Analysts say this could be a game changer and would give many struggling online publishers a way to earn the much-needed revenue.

However, industry titans like the New York Times and the Washington Post are fretting about the proposed arrangement, mainly over concerns that they would end up losing control over the subscriber data.

“The New York Times and the Washington Post are among the major outlets that so far haven’t agreed to license their content to the service, in part because of concerns over the proposed terms, which haven’t been previously disclosed, according to the people familiar with the matter,” the WSJ report said.

Critics say the proposal would enable Apple to dominate the global media landscape and bring the world’s news networks under its mercy.

“It could undercut their subscriber base and give Apple power to push them around. It’s also possible that the audience willing to pay for news is not going to go much higher from an Apple News partnership, in which case the publishers run a serious risk of cutting Apple in on revenue with nothing to show for it in return,” a critic wrote.

