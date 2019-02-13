Home World

Bill and Melinda Gates release 2019 Annual Letter: 'Things We Didn’t See Coming'

Surprises in this year’s letter address topics including the importance of investing in Africa’s growing population of young people, sources of greenhouse gas emissions and more.

Bill and Melinda Gates (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SEATTLE: On Wednesday, Bill and Melinda Gates share their 2019 Annual Letter, “Things We Didn’t See Coming". In this year’s letter, Bill and Melinda share nine things that have surprised them over the course of their nearly two decades of work together in global health and development.

They share surprises that both worry and inspire them, and observe that surprises are often powerful calls to action:

“Twenty-five years ago, we read an article that said hundreds of thousands of kids in poor countries were dying from diarrhea. We believe in a world where innovation is for everyone - where no child dies from a disease it’s possible to prevent. But what we saw was a world still shaped by inequity,” write Bill and Melinda Gates. “That discovery was one of the most important steps in our journey to philanthropy”, said Bill and Melinda Gates.

Surprises in this year’s letter address topics including the importance of investing in Africa’s growing population of young people, sources of greenhouse gas emissions that don’t get enough attention, the reasons data can be sexist, and the nationalist case for globalism.

Bill Gates Melinda Gates

