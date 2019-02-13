Home World

Elon Musk says return trip to Mars will cost less than USD 100,000

Although moving to Mars is the ambitious mission, Musk’s teams are prioritising Moon as a habitable alternative to Earth.

Published: 13th February 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Elon Musk’s ambitious space plans are no secret. His company, SpaceX, is working tirelessly to one day send humans to the space. In the usual Twitter chatter, Musk revealed how much a ticket to Mars could cost when the mission goes live.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk shows off prototype of Mars-bound rocket, Starship

In a response to a tweet asking the estimated costs for tickets to Moon/Mars accounting for reusability, Musk replied that the costs are dependent on volume. However, he is confident that moving to Mars will one day cost less than USD 500,000 or even below USD 100,000, inclusive of a free return ticket.

Musk considers this cost low enough for people in advanced economies to sell their home on Earth and move to the Red Planet if they so wish.

READ | Tesla's Elon Musk says tweet that led to USD 20 million fine 'Worth It'

Although moving to Mars is the ambitious mission, Musk’s teams are prioritising Moon as a habitable alternative to Earth.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elon Musk SpaceX

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp