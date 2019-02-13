Elon Musk says return trip to Mars will cost less than USD 100,000

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Elon Musk’s ambitious space plans are no secret. His company, SpaceX, is working tirelessly to one day send humans to the space. In the usual Twitter chatter, Musk revealed how much a ticket to Mars could cost when the mission goes live.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk shows off prototype of Mars-bound rocket, Starship

In a response to a tweet asking the estimated costs for tickets to Moon/Mars accounting for reusability, Musk replied that the costs are dependent on volume. However, he is confident that moving to Mars will one day cost less than USD 500,000 or even below USD 100,000, inclusive of a free return ticket.

Musk considers this cost low enough for people in advanced economies to sell their home on Earth and move to the Red Planet if they so wish.

READ | Tesla's Elon Musk says tweet that led to USD 20 million fine 'Worth It'

Although moving to Mars is the ambitious mission, Musk’s teams are prioritising Moon as a habitable alternative to Earth.