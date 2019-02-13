Home World

Instagram removes gay Muslim comics after Indonesian government calls it 'pornographic'

The comics depicted gay characters facing discrimination and abuse, which has become increasingly common in Indonesia since late 2015.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: Instagram has removed an account that published comic strips depicting the struggles of gay Muslims in Indonesia following a frenzy of moral outrage online in the world's biggest Muslim nation.

The Ministry of Communications said Wednesday the account under the username Alpatuni was pornographic, which violated the law on information and electronic transactions.

It was closed after the communications minister wrote a warning letter to Instagram, the ministry said.

READ: Indonesia lists homosexuality as 'mental disorder'

The comics depicted gay characters facing discrimination and abuse, which has become increasingly common in Indonesia since late 2015 when conservative politicians and religious leaders began a campaign of portraying lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people as a threat to the nation.

An account of the same name on Facebook, which owns Instagram, was also no longer accessible.

The ministry said it appreciated that members of the community reported the account, which "accelerated" its removal.

Indonesian netizens in turn congratulated the ministry.

On Twitter, Fahmi Alfansi Pane, a policy analyst at the Indonesian parliament, thanked officials for "acting decisively" to protect public morality but also told The Associated Press he had never seen the comics.

Local media, quoting the communications minister, reported the ministry would block Instagram in Indonesia if the Alpatuni account wasn't removed.

READ: 2 men in Indonesia caned dozens of times for gay sex 

The government frequently threatens to block Western social media and Internet companies for content deemed illegal but has never taken such measures, possibly fearful of a public backlash due to the hugeAd popularity of the services with Indonesians.

In 2017, it briefly and partially blocked the Telegram messaging app because of its failure to remove groups linked to violent jihad.

TAGS
Indonesia gay comics gay Muslims indonesia homosexuality

