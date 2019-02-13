Why Saudi Crown Prince's visit is important for India and Modi

Talmiz Ahmad By

Express News Service

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be making his first state visit to India from February 19. The visit is of course important for both sides. From the point of view of the kingdom, the Prince is refurbishing his global image after the crisis relating to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

From the Indian side, the Prime Minister is facing elections in an environment of deep communal polarization. So, after the visit, he will be able to proclaim to certain sections of the electorate that he remains a prominent leader on the global scene, and that a country as important as Saudi Arabia is willing to engage deeply with him.

These are the domestic considerations of both sides. If you take a slightly broader view, the visit is a follow up to the Prime Minister's visit and the regular high-level and steady engagement we have had with Saudi Arabia over the past 10 years.

I believe the Mumbai attack changed the perception of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. It made it very clear that the problem of violence India was facing had nothing to with the Kashmir issue and everything to do with Jihad, something that we had been saying for a fairly long time, but which had fallen on deaf ears till then. So, from that day, there has been steady improvement in security cooperation between the two nations.

It began with the visit of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Saudi Arabia in February 2010, when we agreed to pursue a strategic partnership and boosted our cooperation in counterterrorism substantially. Our ability to share terror-related information in real time remains a key aspect of the relationship.

Going further, we have a lot to say to each other, and do a lot more. High-level visits have the advantage of focusing the political and bureaucratic leadership on issues that need to be addressed.

The first important issue is energy cooperation. India is a major buyer of Saudi oil, and Saudi Arabia has indicated that they want to invest in the Ratnagiri refinery. This would be a major step forward. I understand that there are some difficulties due to local resistance. But I am hoping it happens.

Also, we are looking at projects in Saudi Arabia, and the Crown Prince has announced this mega city, Neom, which will provide opportunities for Indians.

The other aspect is the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030. Among other things, this looks at employment of young people in the private sector. The Saudi government is no longer capable of employing all the people who are emerging from schools and colleges, and in order to equip them to be self-employed, they need to be trained. India can do a lot when it comes to the development of the services sector there, as well as in honing the skills of young Saudis. The main sectors where India has acknowledged expertise are IT, health, education, and leisure and tourism.

We are an acknowledged world leader in the small and medium enterprises sector too. So, here too, India can contribute to the Vision 2030 programme that the Crown Prince has developed and projected to the international community.

Beyond energy and security, we also have defence cooperation. The progress here is very slow. The idea is that India should contribute to the development of the Saudi defence sector through tripartite cooperation between Saudi Arabia, UAE and India.

I understand that the primary interactions are taking place with the Indian private sector. But obviously the government will take a look to see what progress is being made in that area.

The last point, which will probably be discussed privately during this visit, is India's legitimate concerns over the security situation in West Asia. Saudi Arabia has never asked India to pick and choose its partners, and India has the extraordinary achievement of being close to all the countries in the region.

The two countries with which India has substantial historical economic and political ties are Iran and Saudi Arabia. They have been at loggerheads with each other for several years. The concern that we have here is that there are issues on both sides, and the situation has been deteriorating by the day. The problem is that there are no initiatives to get the two nations talking to each other.

I am not talking about mediation, India does not do mediation and does not believe in mediation. I am talking about India initiating a diplomatic process, which would build confidence between these two estranged nations. They have been neighbours for a long time, and for long periods they have shared a camaraderie. It is true that after 2011 there has been a certain estrangement, but it is something that should be addressed diplomatically by the countries concerned, and India is well placed to help them initiate this.

This is vital to India too since it has a high stake in ensuring stability in the region. We have our cooperation in the energy and economic sectors, we have logistical connectivity projects from Iran to Afghanistan, Central Asia and Russia, and, above all, we have the presence of an 8.5-million-strong Indian community in the region. So, obviously if there is any conflict, a large number of them would be caught in the crossfire.

With the US exercising less of an influence in the Gulf these days, the space is now available for India to put together a diplomatic peace initiative for the region. This is the need of the hour, and everything else pales into insignificance.

The Crown Prince is visiting Pakistan and Malaysia before coming to India. Saudi Arabia has announced that they will be investing in Pakistan with which it has a strong relationship that goes back to Cold War days. They were both allied with the US and fought with the US in the global jihad in Afghanistan too. So, they have been strategic and defence partners for a very long time.

Now that Pakistan has a new government which is under political and economic pressure, it is not unnatural for the Kingdom to provide investments. We must recognise that many of the countries traditionally close to Pakistan have been very concerned about the rise of extremism in the country, which threatens the region as a whole. This explains why China is so keen on investing in Pakistan. It also explains why Saudi Arabia and UAE are doing the same.

Earlier, the US used to play this role, by providing the political and economic support for successive regimes in Islamabad. I think with the US indicating its unhappiness through some of the tweets of President Donald Trump, it has become even more urgent for other countries to step in. That is how I would read the Saudi initiative with regard to Pakistan. I don't think it has any element that could be a matter of concern for India. This is a direct relationship between them built on their own concerns.

The other area where India, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share a common interest is Afghanistan. Pakistan and India obviously have very differing views on Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia has been involved with Afghanistan for a very long time. Saudi Arabia recently played a major role in bringing some sections of the Taliban to the conference table, and facilitated the dialogue between them and the US, which is keen on withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan. The aftermath in Afghanistan once the Americans end their destructive presence there will be a major challenge for all the three nations.

Both Pakistan and India will put across their viewpoints to Saudi Arabia. What we have to say - and I think Saudi Arabia will find this very sensible - is that we need Afghanistan to be united. We need its governmental institutions to be strengthened, and we need to address the scourge of extremism and violence. I don't think Saudi Arabia will disagree with this position one bit.

A key point. Pakistan does have a certain commitment to the Taliban, but the Taliban of 10 years ago and the Taliban of today are fundamentally different. They have splintered, and large sections may be amenable to a political process. India will have to shape its own initiative in Afghanistan, but I believe that if we make the right presentation to Saudi Arabia, we may find them interested in our gameplan and the vision that we have of a secure Afghanistan at peace with itself.

(The author was India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2000–2003 and again from 2010–2011. He was speaking to Ramananda Sengupta)