Home World

UK leader fights to avoid another defeat on Brexit strategy

Hardline pro-Brexit lawmakers say a measure to be voted on Thursday rules out the threat of leaving the EU without an agreement on future relations, undermining Britain's bargaining position.

Published: 14th February 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is scrambling to avoid another defeat on her Brexit strategy amid opposition from members of her own party who fear she is moving in the wrong direction in efforts to overcome the impasse blocking a deal.

Hardline pro-Brexit lawmakers say a measure to be voted on Thursday rules out the threat of leaving the European Union without an agreement on future relations, undermining Britain's bargaining position. Prime Minister Theresa May has previously ruled out a "no-deal" Brexit as she attempts to win concessions from the EU after Parliament rejected her deal last month.

European Council President Donald Tusk has reiterated his frustration with Britain, tweeting "No news is not always good news. EU27 still waiting for concrete, realistic proposals from London on how to break #Brexit impasse."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit Theresa May Donald Tusk European Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp