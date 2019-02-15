Home World

11-year-old Indian-origin girl found dead in Brampton, father arrested

Law enforcement officials have since revealed that Roopesh had made comments "indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter."

Published: 15th February 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By ANI

TORONTO: 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar was arrested by law enforcement after his 11-year-old daughter, Riya Rajkumar, was found dead in Brampton late Thursday night (local time).

"Roopesh Rajkumar has been located and arrested. Riya Rajkumar has been located deceased at a residence in #Brampton. Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken carriage of this investigation," Peel Regional Office tweeted.

Roopesh did not reside with his daughter on a full-time basis and was supposed to take Riya home by a stipulated time on Thursday. An alarm was raised when he failed to do so, following which an Amber Alert was sounded.

She was later found deceased at a house in Brampton, while Roopesh was absconding. Police later located and arrested the father.

Law enforcement officials have since revealed that Roopesh had made comments "indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter."

Investigations are underway into the incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Riya Rajkumar Brampton

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp