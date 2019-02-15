11-year-old Indian-origin girl found dead in Brampton, father arrested

By ANI

TORONTO: 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar was arrested by law enforcement after his 11-year-old daughter, Riya Rajkumar, was found dead in Brampton late Thursday night (local time).

"Roopesh Rajkumar has been located and arrested. Riya Rajkumar has been located deceased at a residence in #Brampton. Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken carriage of this investigation," Peel Regional Office tweeted.

Roopesh did not reside with his daughter on a full-time basis and was supposed to take Riya home by a stipulated time on Thursday. An alarm was raised when he failed to do so, following which an Amber Alert was sounded.

She was later found deceased at a house in Brampton, while Roopesh was absconding. Police later located and arrested the father.

Law enforcement officials have since revealed that Roopesh had made comments "indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter."

Investigations are underway into the incident.