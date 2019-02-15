Home World

Hong Kong seizes USD 1 million of rhino horn in record airport haul

The haul -- worth some 8 million Hong Kong dollar (USD 1 million) -- was transported brazenly through the terminal in two cardboard boxes, the customs department said.

Published: 15th February 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

24 severed rhino horns seized at Hong Kong airport. (Photo: AFP)

By PTI

HONG KONG: Two men carrying at least 24 severed rhino horns were arrested in Hong Kong airport by customs officers who said it was their largest ever seizure of rhino contraband smuggled by air passengers.

The haul -- worth some 8 million Hong Kong dollar (USD 1 million) -- was transported brazenly through the terminal in two cardboard boxes, the customs department said.

The pair had arrived from Johannesburg and were planning to transit to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, according to a statement from the department, which did not give their nationalities.

An environmental group in Hong Kong said the 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of horn was a major bust -- accounting for 20 per cent of the total amount of rhino horn seizures in the city in the last five years.

Sophie le Clue, environment programme director of ADM Capital Foundation, said there was likely an organised network behind the trafficking.

"What I would like to see is fewer seizures and more of those who are responsible for crimes in the court -- and not just the people who are carrying it," she told AFP.

It came just two weeks after Hong Kong announced it had found a record eight tonnes of pangolin scales in a shipping container from Nigeria headed to Vietnam.

That haul also contained more than 1,000 ivory tusks.

Local conservation groups have long called on Hong Kong to do more to crack down on illegal wildlife smuggling by ending legal loopholes and lenient sentences.

In a landmark report last month analysing seizures and convictions, a coalition of conservationists said the southern Chinese financial hub played a "disproportionate" role in wildlife crime.

They called on authorities to list wildlife trafficking offences under the city's organised crime legislation targeting drug traffickers and triad gangs.

Demand for rhino horn is primarily fuelled by consumers in China and Vietnam where it is advertised by some traditional medicine practitioners as a wonder ingredient.

In reality, rhino horn is a nostrum, comprised of little more than keratin, the same protein that makes human hair and fingernails.

Nonetheless, horn can fetch up to $60,000 per kilogram in Asia, stoking lucrative transnational crime networks that have decimated rhino populations in recent decades.

South Africa, which is home to about 80 per cent of the world rhino population, has been hit hardest.

In 2018, 769 rhinos were poached in South Africa alone.

More than 7,100 animals have been killed over the past decade.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rhino Hong Kong

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp