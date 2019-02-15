Home World

Theresa May loses Brexit vote again

May lost the vote by 303-258, weeks after she asserted that she had a "substantial majority" of MPs in favour of her Brexit plan.

Published: 15th February 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

British Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May (File | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday (local time) suffered yet another embarrassing defeat as parliamentarians voted down her Brexit plan 'B', that allows the United Kingdom to officially leave the European Union.

May lost the vote by 303-258, weeks after she asserted that she had a "substantial majority" of MPs in favour of her Brexit plan.

The stakes are high, as the UK is slated to leave the EU on March 29 with no deal in sight due to the British Parliament rejecting the previously negotiated treaty with the bloc by a huge margin, CNN reported.

Last month, May's Brexit deal was voted down by the MPs at the House of Commons by a resounding majority of 230. The deal was voted down by 432 votes to 202, the worst defeat for any sitting government in the UK. Around 118 Conservative Party MPs voted against the withdrawal agreement.

Subsequently, she presented an alternate path in a bid to secure Parliamentary support for a Brexit deal. With the agreement now rejected, the British Prime Minister is now under pressure to push her deal forward. The EU has already reiterated earlier that the deal would not be renegotiated again.

May has also survived two no-confidence motions moved against her, although uncertainty looms over the status of the UK leaving the European bloc.

May, who dismissed the prospects of a second Brexit referendum, has been pushing for the Brexit deal to be accepted by the UK Parliament. She has repeatedly stated that "this is a Brexit that delivers."

In 2016, over 50 per cent of the UK electorate voted to leave the EU, following which the British government had triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, beginning the country's process of exiting the European bloc.

According to the withdrawal agreement, the UK is scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019, after which it will move into a 21-month long transitional period with the EU.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Theresa May Brexit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp