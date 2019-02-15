Home World

US urges Pakistan to immediately end support, haven to terror groups

After the attack, India on Friday withdrew the Most Favoured Nation to Pakistan. 

Published: 15th February 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

United States, US Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The United States, while condemning the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, has urged Pakistan to "end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil."

"The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region. This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India," a statement by The White House on February 14 noted.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack by a Pakistan-based terrorist group that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary forces and wounded at least 44 others. We express our deep condolences to the victim's families, the Indian government and the Indian people for the loss of life in this brutal attack," the Press Secretary's statement outlined.

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district claimed the lives of 40 security personnel on Thursday. The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar - the slain personnel were in a bus which had 42 CRPF men on board.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in a blast and ensuing gunfire on the vehicle.

The United States had previously issued a travel advisory to its citizens, urging them to "reconsider" travelling to Pakistan due to terrorism. Washington has further restricted the travel of its diplomats in the country and has explicitly asked its citizens to refrain from visiting Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the erstwhile FATA province, and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After the attack, India on Friday withdrew the Most Favoured Nation to Pakistan. 

Even though the international community has expressed support to India in the wake of this heinous terrorist assault, China is yet to issue a statement on the Pulwama attack. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama attack Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp