US urges Pakistan to immediately end support, haven to terror groups

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The United States, while condemning the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, has urged Pakistan to "end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil."

"The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region. This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India," a statement by The White House on February 14 noted.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack by a Pakistan-based terrorist group that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary forces and wounded at least 44 others. We express our deep condolences to the victim's families, the Indian government and the Indian people for the loss of life in this brutal attack," the Press Secretary's statement outlined.

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district claimed the lives of 40 security personnel on Thursday. The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar - the slain personnel were in a bus which had 42 CRPF men on board.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in a blast and ensuing gunfire on the vehicle.

The United States had previously issued a travel advisory to its citizens, urging them to "reconsider" travelling to Pakistan due to terrorism. Washington has further restricted the travel of its diplomats in the country and has explicitly asked its citizens to refrain from visiting Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the erstwhile FATA province, and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After the attack, India on Friday withdrew the Most Favoured Nation to Pakistan.

Even though the international community has expressed support to India in the wake of this heinous terrorist assault, China is yet to issue a statement on the Pulwama attack.