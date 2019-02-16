Home World

Donald Trump to nominate ambassador to Turkey after post was vacant 16 months

The US ambassadorship to Turkey has been vacant since October 2017.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | AP

By UNI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump intends to nominate David Satterfield, a diplomat with vast experience in the Middle East, as US ambassador to Turkey, the White House said on Friday.

Satterfield, who currently serves as the acting assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, has nearly four decades of experience in the Middle East, including assignments in Syria, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and two tours in Lebanon, according to the State Department.

The US ambassadorship to Turkey has been vacant since October 2017.

The nomination comes at a critical moment as the United States and Turkey have been recently sparring over the fortunes of Kurdish militia in northern Syria, which is an ally of Washington in the campaign against the Islamic State, but viewed as a "terrorist group" by Ankara.

Currently, there are about 2,000 US troops deployed in Syria.

General Joseph Votel, the commander of the US Central Command, told media on February 10 that the United States would likely start to withdraw its troops from Syria in weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump David Satterfiel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp