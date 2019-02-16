Home World

Eight rescued from flooded Zimbabwe gold mine

Citizens told that floods caused water level to rise till neck level, forcing them to stand for days until it receded.

Published: 16th February 2019

Established miners arrive with equipment to help rescue about 40 artisanal gold miners who are feared dead after rains flooded the mines while they were underground on the outskirts of Kadoma town. (AP photo)

By AFP

HARARE: Rescuers in Zimbabwe on Saturday pulled eight illegal miners alive from a flooded gold mine where officials believe up to 70 have been trapped for three days, state television said. "Eight miners have been rescued following the Kadoma mine disaster where suspected scores of miners lost their lives this week," Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation said.

The rescued received medical attention on site and "are in a stable condition and have been ferried to hospital," it said. Television footage showed some of the men, in wet and muddied clothes, being carried - without stretchers - to a makeshift clinic.

One was seen in a clip posted on Twitter telling journalists that the water rose to neck level, forcing them to stand for days until it receded. On Friday the government said that between 60-70 "artisanal" miners were trapped in two shafts.

It launched an appeal for USD 200,000 to be used "to pump out water, feeding the bereaved families and the (rescue) teams on the ground, transportation and burial of the victims", local minister July Moyo said in a statement. "Given the magnitude of this disaster, we kindly appeal to individuals, development partners and the corporate world for assistance in cash and kind," he said.

Zimbabwe is the throws of a deep economic crisis, the worst in a decade.

