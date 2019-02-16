Home World

Over 60 feared dead in Zimbabwe gold mine flooding

The number of illegal miners who could have been trapped was estimated at between 60 and 70, Xinhua news agency quoted Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo as saying on Friday.

Published: 16th February 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

HARARE: Over 60 gold miners are believed to have died in two mining shafts after a nearby dam burst in Zimbabwe's Mashonaland West province, authorities have said.

The number of illegal miners who could have been trapped was estimated at between 60 and 70, Xinhua news agency quoted Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo as saying on Friday.

In a statement, Moyo said hopes of finding survivors are fading following heavy rains that pounded the area during night.

Rescuers successfully pumped out water from two interlinked tunnels, and work to retrieve the bodies is expected to start on Saturday, he added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the incident a 'State of Disaster' on Friday.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the tragedy was a big wake-up call for mining authorities and the miners on the need to adhere to safety standards.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zimbabwe gold mine Mine flooding Emmerson Mnangagwa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp