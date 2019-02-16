Home World

Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan won't make any 'emotional decision' on India's withdrawal of MFN status,says official

Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood told reporters here that a response to Indian decision would come after due deliberation.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will not make any "emotional decision" following India announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to the country and respond to it after due deliberation, a senior official said on Friday.

India on Friday revoked the MFN status to Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.

Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood told reporters here that a response to Indian decision would come after due deliberation.

"India has removed us from the list of MFN nations but we will not make any emotional decision and will issue a response after making due thinking," he said.

Withdrawal of the MFN status would significantly hit Pakistan's exports to India, which stood at USD 488.5 million (around Rs 3,482.3 crore) in 2017-18.

But a finance ministry official told PTI that the impact of India's decision will be marginal.

"As the trade between the two countries was just over USD 2 billion dollars and Pakistan's exports were a fourth of it."

"So Pakistan is not going to lose much in terms of money in the short term," the official said.

Under the MFN pact, a WTO member country is obliged to treat the other trading nation in a non-discriminatory manner, especially with regard to customs duty and other levies.

Withdrawal of the status would mean that India could impose heavy customs duties and discriminate Pakistani goods vis-a-vis similar items of other trading partners.

He said the decision will, in fact, hurt Indians as after revoking the MFN status tariffs would be more on the about USD 500 million Pakistani exports, including items like cement and salt.

Pakistan exports fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk minerals and ores and finished leather to India.

But, it is believed that the decision might have long-term consequences as it will further dim the chances of normalisation of trade and tapping the potential of bilateral trade.

The World Bank in report called "A Glass Half Full: The Promise of Regional Trade in South Asia" estimated that Indo-Pak bilateral trade could reach to USD37 billion if trade barrier are removed.

The trade through the third country would increase as already about USD 3 billion worth goods are trade either through the UAE or Singapore.

India accorded the MFN status to Pakistan in 1996 as part of the WTO free trade regime to treat all members of the world trading body on a non-discriminatory basis.

Pakistan was close to reciprocating the Indian move in 2011 when the Cabinet approved the MFN status for India but it was never implemented.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Most Favoured Nation India-Pakistan Trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp