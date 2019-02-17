Home World

Argentina President arrives in India on 3-day visit

President Macri was received at the airport by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with President Mauricio Macri . (Photo | Twitter/@@narendramodi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Argentina's President Mauricio Macri arrived here Sunday on a three-day India visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as the economy, nuclear technology and space.

President Macri was received at the airport by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

"Bienvenido Señor Presidente! President of #Argentina @mauriciomacri arrived in Delhi on a 3-days State Visit, accompanied by First Lady & a high-level delegation. India and Argentina are celebrating the 70th anniversary of ethe establishment of diplomatic relations," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Macri will hold delegation-level talks with Modi and have other official engagements on Monday. During his visit, President Macri will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind. He will travel to Mumbai on February 19. He is also likely to visit Agra during his trip.

Macri's visit to India follows Modi travelling to Argentina in late 2018 for the G20 summit, during which the leaders had a "very productive" bilateral meeting.

The trade between the two sides stands at around USD 3 billion. "This visit will provide opportunity to the two sides to review progress in bilateral ties and to explore new avenues of cooperation," the MEA had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Mauricio Macri Argentina President

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp