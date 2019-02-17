Home World

Members of Indian diaspora in Australia protest Pulwama attack

The protesters chanted 'Bharat Mata ki jai' and carried banners that read 'say no to terrorism' and 'Pakistan stop supporting terrorism'.

Published: 17th February 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Indian diaspora protest against Pulwama attack in Australia. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Victorian parliament here on Saturday to protest a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 paramilitary personnel dead.

The protesters chanted "Bharat Mata ki jai" and carried banners that read "say no to terrorism and Pakistan stop supporting terrorism".

ALSO READ: Jawans would decide the punishment for culprits, says PM Modi

Local councillor Intaj Khan said Pakistan should stop supporting terrorism and demanded compensation for the families of those killed in the attack.

Karthik Arasu, a local resident, said it was peaceful protest as India has always stood for peace and love.

The Hindu Council of Australia also denounced the terror attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

ALSO READ: Guwahati teacher suspended over Facebook post on Pulwama attack

"The Hindu Council of Australia joins the international community in strongly condemning the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, it said in a statement.

A meet to pay homage to the victims of the attack would be organised in Sydney's Harris Park on Tuesday. Labor Party leader Bill Shorten also expressed condolences and support to the families of the paramilitary personnel.

ALSO READ: Mastermind Rasheed Ghazi entered India two months ago, trained attacker

We stand with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and the people of India in the fight terrorism in all forms," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama attack Pulwama terror attack Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp