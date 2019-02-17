Members of Indian diaspora in Australia protest Pulwama attack

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Victorian parliament here on Saturday to protest a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 paramilitary personnel dead.

The protesters chanted "Bharat Mata ki jai" and carried banners that read "say no to terrorism and Pakistan stop supporting terrorism".

Local councillor Intaj Khan said Pakistan should stop supporting terrorism and demanded compensation for the families of those killed in the attack.

Karthik Arasu, a local resident, said it was peaceful protest as India has always stood for peace and love.

The Hindu Council of Australia also denounced the terror attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

"The Hindu Council of Australia joins the international community in strongly condemning the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, it said in a statement.

A meet to pay homage to the victims of the attack would be organised in Sydney's Harris Park on Tuesday. Labor Party leader Bill Shorten also expressed condolences and support to the families of the paramilitary personnel.

We stand with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and the people of India in the fight terrorism in all forms," he said.