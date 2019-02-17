Home World

Pakistan briefs African and SCO envoys about situation after Pulwama attack

Published: 17th February 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pulwama Terror Attack

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday briefed ambassadors from African and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries about the situation after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 41 CRPF soldiers.

India held a briefing for envoys of 25 countries, including from P5 nations -- US, China, Russia, the UK and France -- in New Delhi on Friday to highlight Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal Sunday said that briefing by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to resident ambassadors regarding Pulwama attack continued at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Faisal said the Indian allegations were baseless and "aggressive rhetoric" by New Delhi was "counterproductive and threat to regional peace."

While briefing the ambassadors from SCO states on Pulwama attack, "she recalled familiar pattern of India blaming Pakistan instantly after such incidents without investigation," he said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its members in 2017.

The briefings were launched soon after the Pulwama attack to ward off criticism at the global level, as India blamed Pakistani elements for the attack.

So far briefings for ambassador from the P5 nations, non-permanent members of the UNSC, EU members and other European countries had been arranged, Pakistani officials said.

