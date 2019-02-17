Home World

Pakistan foreign ministry's website hacked after Pulwama terror attack

Faisal said that the foreign ministry's website is functioning without any glitches in Pakistan. Sources told Dawn that the cyber attack is believed to be originating from India.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Image used for representational purpose

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The official website of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was reportedly hacked on Saturday.

The foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said complaints were received about the site being inaccessible by users from several countries. Sources told Dawn that the cyber attack is believed to be originating from India.

"The IT team is currently occupied in thwarting the hackers' onslaught," he was quoted by Dawn as saying. Faisal said that the foreign ministry's website is functioning without any glitches in Pakistan.

However, users from Australia, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and the Netherlands reported facing difficulty in accessing the site.

The hacking of the website of Pakistan's foreign ministry comes after a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that killed 40 CRPF personnel after a suicide bomber attacked the convoy with a vehicle laden with explosives.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed the responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in the blast.

Over 50 countries have condemned the barbaric attack and expressed support to India in its fight against terrorism. Following the deadly assault, India revoked the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status accorded to Pakistan.

Reflecting the outrage in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said, “The blood of Indians is boiling.” He issued a clear warning to Pakistan, declaring that the “guardians” of the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack will be “definitely punished.”

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Pakisthan foreign affairs ministry website hacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp