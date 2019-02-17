Sushma Swaraj discusses issues of mutual interest with Bulgarian counterpart

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met her Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva on Saturday and the two discussed a range of bilateral issues including those related to the economy, agriculture and health.

Swaraj is on a two-day official visit to Bulgaria, the first ever of an Indian external affairs minister to the Balkan nation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Straight to work! Foreign Minister of #Bulgaria @EZaharievaMFA welcomed EAM @SushmaSwaraj ahead of the delegation level talks in #Sofia.

Two countries are natural partners based on the foundation of deep historical and cultural linkages dating back to 8th century," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Preparing the ground for expanding the relationship. EAM @SushmaSwaraj held constructive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of #Bulgaria @EZaharievaMFA. Discussed a range of bilateral themes in economy, agriculture, health & pharma, IT, S &T, tourism & culture," he said in another tweet.

Swaraj's visit is a follow-up to the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bulgaria in September last year.

She will interact with the Indian community and Friends of India in Sofia during the visit. The external affairs minister will visit the Kingdom of Morocco from February 17-18. She will be Spain from February 18-19.