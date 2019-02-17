Home World

Sushma Swaraj discusses issues of mutual interest with Bulgarian counterpart

Swaraj is on a two-day official visit to Bulgaria, the first ever of an Indian external affairs minister to the Balkan nation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Published: 17th February 2019 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met her Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva on Saturday and the two discussed a range of bilateral issues including those related to the economy, agriculture and health.

Swaraj is on a two-day official visit to Bulgaria, the first ever of an Indian external affairs minister to the Balkan nation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Straight to work! Foreign Minister of #Bulgaria @EZaharievaMFA welcomed EAM @SushmaSwaraj ahead of the delegation level talks in #Sofia.

Two countries are natural partners based on the foundation of deep historical and cultural linkages dating back to 8th century," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Preparing the ground for expanding the relationship. EAM @SushmaSwaraj held constructive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of #Bulgaria @EZaharievaMFA. Discussed a range of bilateral themes in economy, agriculture, health & pharma, IT, S &T, tourism & culture," he said in another tweet.

Swaraj's visit is a follow-up to the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bulgaria in September last year.

She will interact with the Indian community and Friends of India in Sofia during the visit. The external affairs minister will visit the Kingdom of Morocco from February 17-18. She will be Spain from February 18-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj Bulgaria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp