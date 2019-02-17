Home World

Turkey has not revealed all about Saudi journalist Khashoggi killing: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

'We haven't given all the elements we have at our disposal,' the Turkish head of state said during an interview with the A-Haber television channel.

Published: 17th February 2019

Jamal-Khashoggi-AP

Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Photo | File/AFP)

By PTI

ANKARA: Turkey has not yet revealed all the information it has discovered about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

"We haven't given all the elements we have at our disposal," the Turkish head of state said during an interview with the A-Haber television channel.

After weeks of denial, Saudi Arabia admitted that Khashoggi had been killed on October 2 after entering the consulate to obtain the paperwork necessary for his upcoming marriage to Turkish woman Hatice Cengiz.

Turkey has said the journalist was killed by a team of 15 Saudis who strangled him, and Ankara has repeatedly asked Riyadh to identify the local who allegedly helped them dispose of the body, which has not been found.

Riyadh has arrested a number of senior Saudi officials allegedly involved in the murder. Khashoggi, Washington Post contributor, was a fierce critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who denies any involvement in the murder.

Ankara "is determined to bring this case before international justice," said Erdogan, calling on the United States to weigh in this case.

