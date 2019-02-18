Saudi Arabia signs deals worth USD 20 billion with Pakistan

By IANS

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday signed with Pakistan eight agreements worth USD 20 billion, the media reported.

One of the agreements is about Saudi Arabia's Aramco-run refinery in the Pakistani port of Gwadar, one of the world's largest refineries, at a value of USD 10 billion, Xinhua reported citing the Al Arabiya TV.

"Pakistan is a dear country to the Saudi people and we will be partners as we have always been," Al Arabiya quoted the Saudi Crown Prince as saying.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are working together to expand economic partnership, particularly in the tourism sector, he added.

The Crown Prince is currently on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, the first leg of his Asian tour, starting Sunday.

He is scheduled to visit India and China later.