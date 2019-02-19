Home World

Ex-diplomat says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un won't give up nukes

Thae Yong Ho, who defected to South Korea in 2016, said that next week's meeting in Vietnam will be a failure if Trump can't get Kim to declare he will abandon all of his nuclear facilities.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Jong un

Kim Jong Un. (File | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: A former North Korean diplomat says leader Kim Jong Un has no intention of giving up his nuclear weapons and sees his upcoming second summit with US President Donald Trump as a chance to cement his country's status as a nuclear weapons state.

Thae Yong Ho, who defected to South Korea in 2016, said in a news conference in Seoul on Tuesday that next week's meeting in Vietnam will be a failure if Trump can't get Kim to declare he will abandon all of his nuclear facilities and weapons and return North Korea to the nuclear non-proliferation agreement.

Thae worked as a minster at the North Korean Embassy in London before fleeing to South Korea.

He is the highest-level North Korean diplomat to defect to the South.

Kim Jong Un Thae Yong Ho

