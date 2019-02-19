India, Spain discuss cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism

By PTI

MADRID: India and Spain on Tuesday discussed cooperation in trade, defence and counterterrorism as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with her Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell.

On behalf the government, Swaraj also accepted the prestigious Grand Cross of Order of Civil Merit conferred by Spain in recognition of India's support in evacuating 71 Spanish nationals during April 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Honour for India!



On behalf of people of India, EAM @SushmaSwaraj accepts prestigious Grand Cross of Order of Civil Merit conferred by Spanish Government in recognition of India’s support in evacuating 71 Spanish nationals during April 2015 Nepal earthquake. pic.twitter.com/OcAJvRopFM — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 19, 2019

Swaraj was warmly received by Borrell at the Viana Palace, his official residence, ahead of the meeting.

This was their third meeting in five months.

"EAM Swaraj and Spanish Foreign Minister held detailed talks over a working breakfast.

Took stock of relationship across the spectrum, specially in trade & investment, defence & security, counter terrorism, culture and tourism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj, who arrived in Spain on Monday, also interacted with the Indian community in Spain and thanked them for their contribution in diverse fields and promoting India-Spain relations.