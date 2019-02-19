Home World

India, Spain discuss cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism

Swaraj also accepted the prestigious Grand Cross of Order of Civil Merit conferred by Spain in recognition of India's support in evacuating 71 Spanish nationals during April 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell held detailed talks over a working breakfast.(Photo: Twitter / MEAIndia)

By PTI

MADRID: India and Spain on Tuesday discussed cooperation in trade, defence and counterterrorism as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with her Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell.

On behalf the government, Swaraj also accepted the prestigious Grand Cross of Order of Civil Merit conferred by Spain in recognition of India's support in evacuating 71 Spanish nationals during April 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Swaraj was warmly received by Borrell at the Viana Palace, his official residence, ahead of the meeting.

This was their third meeting in five months.

"EAM Swaraj and Spanish Foreign Minister held detailed talks over a working breakfast.

Took stock of relationship across the spectrum, specially in trade & investment, defence & security, counter terrorism, culture and tourism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj, who arrived in Spain on Monday, also interacted with the Indian community in Spain and thanked them for their contribution in diverse fields and promoting India-Spain relations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj Josep Borrell India Spain ties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp