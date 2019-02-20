Don't mess with my country: Imran Khan says on his Facebook page over Pulwama attack 

Home World

In a video message, five days after the Pulwama terror attack, Khan responded to India's allegations on Pakistan's involvement in the suicide strike carried out by JeM terror group.

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation on the Pulwama terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, an image on his official Facebook page was posted with the caption: "Don't mess with my country."

In a video message, five days after the Pulwama terror attack, Khan responded to India's allegations on Pakistan's involvement in the suicide strike carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

The post with Khan's image and a Pakistani flag in the background included some quotes from his address.

ALSO READ: Pulwama attack: Capt Amarinder hits out at Imran Khan, asks if India should send bodies as proof

"If India thinks it will attack Pakistan then we will not just think but retaliate," said the quote was written in Urdu.

"We all know that it is easy to start a war, but very difficult to end".

"I hope better sense will prevail".

"The issue of Kashmir can only be resolved through talks".

