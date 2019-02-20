Home World

India and Spain discuss Pulwama terror attack amid issues of bilateral importance

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with her Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell on the security situation in the region, especially in view of the recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is greeted by her Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell. (Photo| twitter/ Indian Diplomacy)

By PTI

MADRID: India and Spain discussed the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir and reviewed the security situation in the region, as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with her Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell on issues of bilateral and international importance.

Swaraj, who arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day tour of the European nation, also discussed issues of economic importance like industrial and technological cooperation, the civil use of nuclear energy, transport, the rail industry and renewable energies was explored, according to an official statement by the Spanish Foreign Ministry. Swaraj was warmly received by Borrell at the Viana Palace, his official residence, ahead of the meeting.

The meeting, which was their third in five months, took place following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanches on December 1 during the G20 Summit in Argentina, and after Borrell's trip to New Delhi to take part in the Raisina Dialogue. "During the meeting, both ministers were able to evidence the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and analyse some of the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda," the statement said.

They also discussed the security situation in the region, especially in view of the most recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir, the statement said.

In a deadly terror attack, a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed group drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus on February 14, killing 40 personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

India and Spain also hailed each other on the signing of the memorandum of understanding on water resources between the two nations. "The meeting reflected the understanding between the two counterparts, who share values, democratic principles and a common outlook on international matters such as the promotion of multilateralism and a free rules-based trading system," the statement said.

On behalf of the government, Swaraj also accepted the prestigious Grand Cross of Order of Civil Merit conferred by Spain in recognition of India's support in evacuating 71 Spanish nationals during April 2015 Nepal earthquake.

