India's new envoy to China presents credentials to President Xi Jinping​

By PTI

BEIJING: India's new ambassador to China Vikram Misri presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. Misri, a 1989-batch India Foreign Service officer, succeeded Gautam Bambawale who retired in November last year.

The 54-year-old Indian diplomat presented his credentials to President Xi in a special ceremony held at the Great Hall of People here, the Indian Embassy said on Twitter. Since he took charge last month, Misri has been meeting various Chinese officials, discussing Sino-India ties. Before his appointment to China, he served as India's envoy to Myanmar.

Misri, born on November 7, 1964 in Srinagar, has served in various capacities at the headquarters of the MEA as well as in the Prime Minister's Office. He has also served in various Indian missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

Misri took the charge of the country's envoy at a time when India and China are trying to deepen their cooperation in various areas, leaving behind the 2017 Doklam standoff which was the most serious military face-off in decades.