Home World

India's new envoy to China presents credentials to President Xi Jinping​

Misri has been meeting various Chinese officials and discussing Sino-India ties since he took charge last month.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram Misri

Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri presented his credentials to Chinese president Xi Jinping. (Twitter| India in China)

By PTI

BEIJING: India's new ambassador to China Vikram Misri presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. Misri, a 1989-batch India Foreign Service officer, succeeded Gautam Bambawale who retired in November last year.

The 54-year-old Indian diplomat presented his credentials to President Xi in a special ceremony held at the Great Hall of People here, the Indian Embassy said on Twitter. Since he took charge last month, Misri has been meeting various Chinese officials, discussing Sino-India ties. Before his appointment to China, he served as India's envoy to Myanmar.

Misri, born on November 7, 1964 in Srinagar, has served in various capacities at the headquarters of the MEA as well as in the Prime Minister's Office. He has also served in various Indian missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

Misri took the charge of the country's envoy at a time when India and China are trying to deepen their cooperation in various areas, leaving behind the 2017 Doklam standoff which was the most serious military face-off in decades.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikram Misri India China ties Xi Jingping Indian ambassador China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp