Home World

Pulwama fallout: Pakistan Army tells terror chiefs Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed to lie low

Pakistani army handed over RDX used in the Pulwama terror attack to JeM terrorists last Thursday, according to intelligence reports.

Published: 20th February 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar (L) and LeT co-founder and 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed (R). (File Photo|AFP & PTI)

By Online Desk

The Pakistani army has asked Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar boss Hafiz Saeed to limit their public appearances in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, according to intelligence reports.

The reports said that the army has told them to maintain a low profile till the pressure of the international community over Pakistan on the Pulwama attack ceases. The report also added that the RDX used during the Pulwama bombing on the CRPF jawans was handed over by the Pakistani army to the JeM terrorists in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Pakistan over the Pulwama terror strike that killed 40 CRPF personnel and urged people to have faith in the security forces whom he gave full freedom to punish the perpetrators of the attack. “The forces will decide the necessary plan needed in which the perpetrators of the attacks will be punished," he said.

Though Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan denied any role of his country in the Pulwama attack on Tuesday, he assured India that action would be taken against the perpetrators if India has solid ‘evidence’. He also warned India against any punitive action against his country. However, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, pointed out that Khan had neither condemned nor condoled the attack, and dismissed his remarks as an “oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan.”

Forty CRPF personnel were martyred and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks last Thursday, after a JeM suicide bomber, Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed an SUV carrying explosives weighing over 100 kg into their convoy in J&K’s Pulwama district.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hafiz Saeed JeM Masood Azhar Pulwama Terror Attack Pakistan Army Imran khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp