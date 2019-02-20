Pulwama fallout: Pakistan Army tells terror chiefs Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed to lie low

By Online Desk

The Pakistani army has asked Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar boss Hafiz Saeed to limit their public appearances in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, according to intelligence reports.

The reports said that the army has told them to maintain a low profile till the pressure of the international community over Pakistan on the Pulwama attack ceases. The report also added that the RDX used during the Pulwama bombing on the CRPF jawans was handed over by the Pakistani army to the JeM terrorists in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Pakistan over the Pulwama terror strike that killed 40 CRPF personnel and urged people to have faith in the security forces whom he gave full freedom to punish the perpetrators of the attack. “The forces will decide the necessary plan needed in which the perpetrators of the attacks will be punished," he said.

Though Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan denied any role of his country in the Pulwama attack on Tuesday, he assured India that action would be taken against the perpetrators if India has solid ‘evidence’. He also warned India against any punitive action against his country. However, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, pointed out that Khan had neither condemned nor condoled the attack, and dismissed his remarks as an “oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan.”

Forty CRPF personnel were martyred and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks last Thursday, after a JeM suicide bomber, Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed an SUV carrying explosives weighing over 100 kg into their convoy in J&K’s Pulwama district.