Home World

Pakistan seeks response from India on inmate killed in Jaipur prison brawl

Pakistan's Foreign Office said that the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has officially raised the issue with the Indian authorities and requested them to urgently authenticate the report.

Published: 20th February 2019 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed concern and sought response from India on reports of the killing of a Pakistani prisoner by Indian inmates in a jail in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur.

A 50-year-old Pakistani national, identified as Shakrullah and lodged in the Jaipur Central Jail, was allegedly killed Wednesday in a brawl with other prisoners. "A Pakistani prisoner was allegedly murdered today in the central jail. The matter will be investigated by a judicial magistrate and also by the police," Rajasthan Director General of Police Kapil Garg told PTI in Jaipur.

Shakrullah was lodged in the jail's special cell since 2011 and was serving life sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO), he was beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation of the Pulwama incident. "Pakistan is gravely concerned at media reports regarding the brutal killing of a Pakistani Prisoner," the FO said.

It said Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi has officially raised the issue with the Indian authorities and requesting them to urgently authenticate the report. The response is still awaited, it added. Pakistan also called upon the Indian government to ensure foolproof security to all Pakistani prisoners lodged in Indian jails as well as Pakistani visitors to India.

The killing in Jaipur prison has been reported amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack. According to police in Jaipur, Shakrullah, who was from Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani killed in Jaipur Pakistani national killed India Shakir Ulha Pakistan Foreign Office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp