Pakistan seeks response from India on inmate killed in Jaipur prison brawl

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed concern and sought response from India on reports of the killing of a Pakistani prisoner by Indian inmates in a jail in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur.

A 50-year-old Pakistani national, identified as Shakrullah and lodged in the Jaipur Central Jail, was allegedly killed Wednesday in a brawl with other prisoners. "A Pakistani prisoner was allegedly murdered today in the central jail. The matter will be investigated by a judicial magistrate and also by the police," Rajasthan Director General of Police Kapil Garg told PTI in Jaipur.

Shakrullah was lodged in the jail's special cell since 2011 and was serving life sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO), he was beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation of the Pulwama incident. "Pakistan is gravely concerned at media reports regarding the brutal killing of a Pakistani Prisoner," the FO said.

It said Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi has officially raised the issue with the Indian authorities and requesting them to urgently authenticate the report. The response is still awaited, it added. Pakistan also called upon the Indian government to ensure foolproof security to all Pakistani prisoners lodged in Indian jails as well as Pakistani visitors to India.

The killing in Jaipur prison has been reported amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack. According to police in Jaipur, Shakrullah, who was from Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.