Home World

Several people 'buried' in avalanche at Swiss ski station

A local newspaper, Le Nouvelliste, quoted the head of Crans-Montana's municipal government, Nicolas Feraud, as estimating that "between 10 and 12 people" remained buried under the snow.

Published: 20th February 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue crew work on the avalanche site, at the ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GENEVA: An avalanche at a ski station in the Swiss Alps buried several people on Tuesday, regional police said, as local media reported that more than 10 people may have been submerged.

The avalanche on the Plaine-Morte ski track in Crans-Montana in southern Valais canton occurred in the early afternoon and left "several people buried", local police said in a tweet.

Officers said rescue teams were at the scene.

A local newspaper, Le Nouvelliste, quoted the head of Crans-Montana's municipal government, Nicolas Feraud, as estimating that "between 10 and 12 people" remained buried under the snow.

There was no official confirmation of any deaths.

"We are shocked and hope for good news about these people," Feraud was quoted as saying.

Rescue crew work on the avalanche site, at the ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo | AP)

The paper also quoted one unidentified witness as saying that four people had been pulled out of the snow but their condition was unclear.

Four helicopters were searching for possible victims above the avalanche area, which covered roughly 400 metres (1,300 feet) of ski track, according to Le Nouvelliste.

In a statement, the Crans-Montana resort (CMA SA) said it was unable to confirm any victims.

Plaine-Morte, at an altitude of about 3,000 metres (9,800 feet), is the highest ski track at Crans-Montana.

Crans-Montana's website had listed the risk of an avalanche at two on scale that runs from one (lowest risk) to five.

Tuesday's avalanche was unusual in that it affected a designated ski track, while the vast majority of deadly avalanches in the Alpine nation hit people skiing off-piste.

Traffic is higher than normal at ski resorts across Switzerland this week because of mid-term school holidays.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swiss avalanche

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp