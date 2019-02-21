5.5-magnitude quake hits Japan's Hokkaido

By PTI

TOKYO: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday but no tsunami warning was issued, US and Japanese authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which occurred at 9:22 pm (1222 GMT) at a depth of 41 kilometres (25 miles), according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre of the quake was around 55 km (35 miles) southeast of the city of Sapporo, the USGS added.

The Japanese meteorological agency said there was no tsunami risk following the jolt.

In September last year, a powerful 6.6-magnitude quake in rocked Hokkaido, triggering landslides, collapsing houses and killing more than 40.

Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year.

But rigid building codes and strict enforcement mean even strong tremors often do little damage.