Home World

Could late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette inherit his millions?

Choupette's big rival for the Lagerfeld millions is likely to be his godson, who the designer utterly adored, seeing something of himself in the blond 10-year-old son of his muse, a top US model.

Published: 21st February 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karl_Lagerfeld_cat

Karl Lagerfeld cuddles his cat Choupette (Photo | Karl Lagerfeld/ Instagram)

By AFP

PARIS: Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette was already the most famous cat in fashion.

Now the white fluffy Birman cat that the late fashion designer doted on could be about to become the richest feline on the planet.

The pampered eight-year-old puss has enjoyed a jetset lifestyle eating off silver platters since Lagerfeld "kidnapped" her in 2011 from his young friend, male model Baptiste Giabiconi. 

Now she could be about to inherit a slice of his estimated $200-million (176-million-euro) fortune. 

Long before his death on Tuesday, Lagerfeld said he had made sure that Choupette would go on living in the style that she had become accustomed to, with her own personal bodyguard and two maids.

"Choupette is a rich girl," he once told French television, hinting that had written her into his will. 

READ | German fashion icon and Chanel's head Karl Lagerfel dies at 85

"She has her own fortune," he added, thought to be at least three million euros ($3.4 million) which she earned with him doing adverts for a German car firm and a Japanese cosmetics brand.

"If anything happens the person who looks after her will not go without," said Lagerfeld, who designed for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand right up to his death aged 85.

Choupette -- who the designer they called the Kaiser compared to the enigmatic star Greta Garbo -- is something of a cult figure in the fashion world, with more than 170,000 followers on social media.

She is also the hero of a book, "Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat", where she was photographed in arms of supermodel Linda Evangalista and snuggling with model turned actress Laetitia Casta.

Caviar and king crab
Unlike them, the spoiled feline has never had has to watch what she eats.

The book includes recipes for her favourite meals prepared by some of the best restaurants in Paris.

One typically lavish repast is a mix of king crab, smoked salmon and caviar.

And unlike ordinary cats, Choupette eats at a table.

"She is like a human being, only with an extra quality -- silence," Lagerfeld quipped.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Still recovering from my birthday festivities! #roughlife

A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on

Despite her reputation as a gastronome, the designer forbade her from doing ads for cat food.

"She is too sophisticated for that," said the legendary wit, who lived alone and admitted that "Choupette is the centre of my world".

"She has something unforgettable in the way she moves -- I'm inspired by her elegance and her attitude," he said.

Adored godson
Lagerfeld -- an incorrigible collector of art and fine furniture -- also famously showered his friends with gifts and money. 

Choupette's big rival for the Lagerfeld millions is likely to be his godson Hudson Kroenig, who the designer utterly adored, seeing something of himself in the blond 10-year-old son of his muse, US model Brad Kroenig.

"I consider them like my family," Lagerfeld said of the Kroenigs, using Hudson and his brother Jameson in many of his spectacular Chanel shows at the Grand Palais in Paris..

He often appeared at the end to acknowledge the applause holding Hudson's hand. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shopping can be exhausting even when it's at my fave #NYCboutique, @tictail. #tictail #NYCshopping

A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on

Yet Lagerfeld thought so highly of Choupette that if she had died before him, her wanted to have her ashes scattered with his own and his mother's.

Under French law, Lagerfeld could not leave his millions to a cat.

"That's OK," he told reporters who once questioned him on the subject, "because I am not French", hinting that the money could be left in trust.

Even so, Choupette -- who has not tweeted since Lagerfeld's death -- was sometimes used to deliver stinging swipes at her master.

French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot wrote her a letter in 2015 asking her to "purr in the ear" of her owner so he would "stop using fur in his collections".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karl Lagerfeld Choupette Chanel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp