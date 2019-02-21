I was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's teachings: Ex-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon

By PTI

SEOUL: Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon on Thursday said he was inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and his bust, unveiled at the prestigious Yonsei University here, will serve as the source of inspiration for the people of South Korea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on a two-day visit to strengthen India's strategic ties with South Korea, along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University here. "It (Mahatma Gandhi's bust) is the most invaluable gift to the Korean people and the university students," Ban said, adding that from this day onwards, it will serve as the source of inspiration for common people.

He said he started his diplomatic career from India in 1972 and was inspired by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. "Gandhi's seven deadly sins, which are: Politics without principle, Wealth without work, Pleasure without conscience, Knowledge without character, Commerce without morality, Science without humanity, Worship without sacrifice. It is most inspiring even for all of us," the former UN Secretary General said.

Ban was the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations. He held office from January 1, 2007 to December 31, 2016. He was unanimously re-elected by the General Assembly for a second mandate in June 2011.

He said he felt honoured to be invited to serve as a member of international advisors to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by the Indian Prime Minister. "Indian government or India had decided to place the bust of this great figure on the campus of Yonsei University," he added.

Ban said as UN Secretary General, he found Prime Minister Modi as one of the "strongest and staunchest" supporter of the United Nation, world peace, human rights, climate change and overall sustainable development.