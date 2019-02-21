Home World

I was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's teachings: Ex-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon

Ban, after he unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University here, said that Gandhi's seven deadly sins have been inspiring for many.

Published: 21st February 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ban Ki-moon

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon ( File Photo|AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon on Thursday said he was inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and his bust, unveiled at the prestigious Yonsei University here, will serve as the source of inspiration for the people of South Korea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on a two-day visit to strengthen India's strategic ties with South Korea, along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University here. "It (Mahatma Gandhi's bust) is the most invaluable gift to the Korean people and the university students," Ban said, adding that from this day onwards, it will serve as the source of inspiration for common people.

He said he started his diplomatic career from India in 1972 and was inspired by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. "Gandhi's seven deadly sins, which are: Politics without principle, Wealth without work, Pleasure without conscience, Knowledge without character, Commerce without morality, Science without humanity, Worship without sacrifice. It is most inspiring even for all of us," the former UN Secretary General said.

Ban was the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations. He held office from January 1, 2007 to December 31, 2016. He was unanimously re-elected by the General Assembly for a second mandate in June 2011.

He said he felt honoured to be invited to serve as a member of international advisors to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by the Indian Prime Minister. "Indian government or India had decided to place the bust of this great figure on the campus of Yonsei University," he added.

Ban said as UN Secretary General, he found Prime Minister Modi as one of the "strongest and staunchest" supporter of the United Nation, world peace, human rights, climate change and overall sustainable development.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ban Kimoon Yonsei University Mahatma Gandhi India South Korea ties Gandhian principles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp