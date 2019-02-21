International Mother Language Day: Bangladesh pays homage to language martyrs

By UNI

DHAKA: Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar, here to pay homage to the Language Movement heroes on the first hour of Thursday.

Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together in slow pace as the immortal song on Amar Ekushey--"Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February" was being played.

The President was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Later, PM Hasine placed the wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes. Ministers, advisers to the Prime Minister, parliament members, chiefs of three services, diplomats, senior Awami League leaders, high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Later, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar. Thousands of barefooted people from all walks of life started placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tributes to the Language Movement martyrs.

In observance of the day in a befitting manner, the Central Shaheed Minar premises have been redecorated with paintings, graffiti, buntings and selected verses on the mother language.

The day is a public holiday.

On the day, in respect to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement, the national flag was hoisted half-mast in all educational institutions, government, semi-government and autonomous offices and private buildings across the country.

Different political-social-cultural-professional organisations have chalked out various programmes, including seminars and cultural functions, to observe the Amar (immortal) Ekushey and International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.

Quran Khwani and offering Fateha will be held at Azimpur graveyard in the city while prayers were arranged at all worship places across the country seeking salvation of the departed souls of the martyrs of the Language Movement.

Besides, all educational institutions, all local government institutions, city corporations, district and upazilla administrations and Bangladesh missions abroad have already taken measures to observe the day in a befitting manner.

Various organisations and institutes, including Bangla Academy, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Nazrul Institute, Jatiya Grantha Kendra, Islamic Foundation, National Museum, International Mother Language Institute, Directorate of Archives and Libraries and Shishu Academy, will observe the day across the country through different programmes.

The ruling Awami League will organize a discussion at Krishibid Institution auditorium in the city at 1500hrs on February 22 with its President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Like previous years, Dhaka University (DU) authorities organised the programmes at the Central Shaheed Minar in coordination with other relevant agencies.

On this day in 1952, students and people from all strata of society took to the streets in Dhaka to protest the then Pakistan government's refusal to recognise Bangla as one of the state languages and imposition of Urdu as the only official language of Pakistan.

Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Shafiur, Jabbar and some other brave sons of the soil sacrificed their lives on this day to establish Bangla as the state language.

The Language Movement is indeed the most important turning point in the history of Bangalee as its spirit led to the Independence of Bangladesh through a bloody nine- month war in 1971. The day is also being observed across the globe as the International Mother Language Day.

On November 17, 1999, the UNESCO declared February 21 as the International Mother Language Day.